Andreea portafortuna rossonero: «Il Milan ha perso perché non c’ero» – FOTO

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
andreea tolomeiu
© foto Instagram - @andreea_tolomeiu

Milan: la modella Andreea Tolomeiu new entry a San Siro nelle partite casalinghe rossonere

Si chiama Andreea Tolomeiu ed è la bellezza, probabilmente di origini turche, che da qualche settimana accompagna il Milan a bordocampo nel corso delle partite casalinghe. Di lei al momento non si sa ancora moltissimo, nonostante il suo account Instagram sfiori quasi i 20mila followers. Di sicura c’è però la sua passione rossonera (legata in qualche modo ad Hakan Calhanoglu?) che, a quanto pare, ha portato sinora quasi sempre bene alla squadra di Gennaro Gattuso. Un esempio? Nel derby perso all’ultimo minuto contro l’Inter domenica (e giocato tecnicamente in casa nerazzurra), lei non era presente e quando le chiedono conto della sconfitta la risposta è netta: «Tutto ciò è accaduto solo perché io non ero presente». Mai più allora.

PrecedenteProssimo

1. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY

View this post on Instagram

#milanisti ne abbiamo? 😏 #Derbi #intermilan #stadio #seriea

A post shared by ANDREEA (@andreea_tolomeiu) on

2. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY

3. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY

4. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY

View this post on Instagram

•Blue• #view #blue

A post shared by ANDREEA (@andreea_tolomeiu) on

6. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY

View this post on Instagram

Bye Bye happy island ☺️ #ibiza #playa #tan #smile

A post shared by ANDREEA (@andreea_tolomeiu) on

8. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY

10. Una nuova madrina per il Milan: Andreea Tolomeiu – SCORRI LA GALLERY