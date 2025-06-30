Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Bezos Wedding - Calcio News 24

﻿

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Bezos Wedding

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sánchez Bezos held their final day of wedding celebrations Saturday after the newlyweds exchanged vows on a small Venetian island Friday, the centerpiece of what has become a star-studded, and controversial, multi-day ceremony hosted in Venice, Italy.

Venice officials have said the guest list for Bezoses wedding is limited to 200 people. On Tuesday afternoon, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who were rumored to attend, were photographed arriving in Venice.

Forbes estimates the wedding’s price tag will be at least million, with some of the largest costs coming from venue rentals (see the details of the costs here). The price of the wedding is a small fraction of Bezos’ wealth, as the Amazon founder boasts an estimated billion net worth as of Saturday.