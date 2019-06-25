Pamela Anderson: «Con Rami è finita, mi tradiva da 2 anni» – FOTO

Pamela Anderson rompe con Adil Rami, l’ex difensore del Milan. Rottura tra i due definitiva, arrivata su Instagram
Pamela Anderson e Adil Rami non faranno più coppia fissa. La nota diva americana ha annunciato la separazione con il fidanzato, l’ex difensore del Milan, su Instagram.
«Negli ultimi due anni ho vissuto una grande bugia…Sono devastata da quanto ho scoperto negli scorsi giorni, ovvero che lui stava vivendo una doppia vita».
It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.