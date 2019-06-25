Pamela Anderson: «Con Rami è finita, mi tradiva da 2 anni» – FOTO

Antonio Parrotto
Pamela Anderson rompe con Adil Rami, l’ex difensore del Milan. Rottura tra i due definitiva, arrivata su Instagram

Pamela Anderson e Adil Rami non faranno più coppia fissa. La nota diva americana ha annunciato la separazione con il fidanzato, l’ex difensore del Milan, su Instagram.

«Negli ultimi due anni ho vissuto una grande bugia…Sono devastata da quanto ho scoperto negli scorsi giorni, ovvero che lui stava vivendo una doppia vita».