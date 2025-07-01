Senate Passes Trump’s Megabill: Here’s What’s In And Out - Calcio News 24

﻿

Senate Passes Trump’s Megabill: Here’s What’s In And Out

The Senate voted late Saturday night 51-49 to advance the bill, with Tillis and Paul joining Democrats to oppose the move. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Sunday the bill would raise the national debt by at least .3 trillion over the next 10 years—underscoring a major concern among staunchly fiscal conservative lawmakers who are worried about the bill’s price tag. The bill extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and provides additional funding for border security, reduces student loan repayment options, includes controversial Medicaid cuts and increases the child tax credit.

House leadership said it plans to vote on the Senate version of the legislation Wednesday, ahead of the July 4 deadline Trump set to get the bill to his desk for signage.

The federal government will double the portion of funds it distributes to rural hospitals, to billion, between 2026 and 2030, under a provision in the bill that passed.