Yonghong Li contro Elliott: «Il Milan merita di meglio»

L’ex presidente del Milan Yonghong Li ha lanciato un nuovo attacco al fondo Elliott, che nell’estate 2018 ha preso in mano la gestione del club rossonero.

“Perché ha aspettato tutto questo tempo per iniziare presumibilmente a interessarsi alla squadra? Questa cosa non è buona. La squadra andrebbe trattata con passione, non come un investimento senza emozioni. Guardate all’esperienza di Singer: il club merita di meglio».

This is not good. Why did he wait all this time to supposedly start caring for the team? It should be treated with passion, not as an emotionless investment. Look at Singer's track record. The club deserves better. #ACMILAN https://t.co/e4ZPF8XfXj

— Yonghong Li (@YonghongLi69) April 2, 2020