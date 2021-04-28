Connettiti con noi

Calcio Estero News Premier League

Shearer, Top 10 icone in Premier: ci sono Balotelli, Di Canio e Gascoigne
Advertisement

Calcio Estero Calciomercato Hanno Detto Liga

Barcellona, Koeman non chiude a Neymar: «Uno dei migliori, non si sa mai...»

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Premier League

Il sogno di Bruno Fernandes: «Voglio fare l'allenatore, magari allo United...»

Calcio Estero Champions League Coppe Europee News

Real Madrid, Marcelo non ci sarà contro il Chelsea. Il motivo? Delle elezioni...

Altri Campionati Bundesliga Calcio Estero Focus Premier League

Giocatori italiani all'estero: derby a Jorginho, gol dell'ex per Grifo

Bundesliga Calcio Estero Editoriale News

Nagelsmann al Bayern: programmazione (e supremazia) avanti anni luce

Calcio Estero

Shearer, Top 10 icone in Premier: ci sono Balotelli, Di Canio e Gascoigne

Redazione CalcioNews24

Pubblicato

4 minuti fa

su

Alan Shearer stila la sua Top 10 dei calciatori iconici della Premier League: alcune sorprese in classifica con la presenza di Balotelli

Alan Shearer svela la sua Top 10 dei calciatori iconici della Premier League: ecco la classifica stilata nel corso di Match Day Podcast, riportata da Itasportpress.it.

1 – Eric Cantona (Leeds, Manchester United);

2 – Matthew Le Tissier (Southampton);

3 – Paul Gascoigne (Newcastle, Tottenham);

4 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United);

5 – Paolo Di Canio (West Ham United);

6 – Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton);

7 – Mario Balotelli (Manchester City, Liverpool);

8 – Chris Waddle (Newcastle, Tottenham, Sheffield);

9 – David Ginola (Newcastle, Tottenham);

10 – Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle).

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement