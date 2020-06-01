Il duro messaggio di Pogba contro il razzismo: «Deve finire oggi, non domani» – FOTO

Paul Pogba esprime la sua idea dopo i fatti di Milleapolis, città in cui ha trovato la morte George Floyd. Le dure parole
La morte di George Floyd ha sconvolto anche il mondo dello sport. Anche Paul Pogba, come tanti altri sportivi, ha voluto esprimere la propria opinione.
«Negli ultimi giorni ho pensato molto come esprimere le mie emozioni in merito a ciò che è successo a Minneapolis. Ero arrabbiato, indignato, addolorato, triste. La tristezza per George e per tutte le persone nere che soffrono a causa del razzismo ogni giorno. Nel calcio, a lavoro, a scuola, ovunque. Questo deve finire, una volta per tutte. Non domani e il giorno dopo, deve finire oggi. Gli atti violenti di razzismo non possono essere tollerati. Il razzismo è ignoranza, l’amore è intelligenza. Stop silenzio, stop razzismo».
During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate I won’t tolerate WE WON’T TOLERATE Racism is ignorance LOVE is intelligence STOP the silence STOP racism #NoToRacismWeAllOne #JusticeForFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter