Il duro messaggio di Pogba contro il razzismo: «Deve finire oggi, non domani» – FOTO

Paul Pogba esprime la sua idea dopo i fatti di Milleapolis, città in cui ha trovato la morte George Floyd. Le dure parole

La morte di George Floyd ha sconvolto anche il mondo dello sport. Anche Paul Pogba, come tanti altri sportivi, ha voluto esprimere la propria opinione.

«Negli ultimi giorni ho pensato molto come esprimere le mie emozioni in merito a ciò che è successo a Minneapolis. Ero arrabbiato, indignato, addolorato, triste. La tristezza per George e per tutte le persone nere che soffrono a causa del razzismo ogni giorno. Nel calcio, a lavoro, a scuola, ovunque. Questo deve finire, una volta per tutte. Non domani e il giorno dopo, deve finire oggi. Gli atti violenti di razzismo non possono essere tollerati. Il razzismo è ignoranza, l’amore è intelligenza. Stop silenzio, stop razzismo».