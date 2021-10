Infortunio Stekelenburg, Onana torna ad allenarsi con l’Ajax: i dettagli

Andre Onana torna ad allenarsi con la prima squadra dell’Ajax, nonostante la squalifica per doping termini il 4 novembre. Il portiere è un obiettivo per l’Inter di Simone Inzaghi, visto il contratto in scadenza.

Andre Onana resumes first team training.

As of today, Andre Onana will begin training with the Ajax first team again. The goalkeeper was allowed to resume his training activities at Ajax from the beginning of September, but he has been training with Ajax U21 since that time.

— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 28, 2021