Conference League
Pagelle Roma Leicester: Abraham perfetto, Zalewski effervescente
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per le semifinali della Conference League 2021-2022: pagelle Roma Leicester
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Roma e Leicester, valido per il ritorno delle semifinali della Conference League 2021/2022.
TOP: Zalewski, Abraham, Pellegrini
FLOP: Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Amartey
VOTI
Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 7, Smalling 7, Ibañez 6.5; Karsdorp 6.5, Cristante 5.5, Sergio Oliveira 6, Zalewski 7.5 (84’ Viña 6.5); Pellegrini 7, Zaniolo 5.5 (78’ Veretout); Abraham 8 (89’ Shomurodov).
Leicester (4-3-3):Schmeichel 6; Ricardo Pereira 5 (70’ st Castagne), Fofana 5, Evans 5.5, Justin 6; Maddison 6.5, Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6.5 (77’ Perez 5.5); Lookman 6 (46’ Amartey 5), Vardy 6, Barnes 5 (46’ Iheanacho 6).