Polonia Olanda: ecco chi VINCERÀ, i numeri non lasciano dubbi sul pronostico della partita di Euro2024 - Calcio News 24

🇵🇱 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 🇳🇱



The Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaign as big favourites against Poland, who are likely to be without star player Robert Lewandowski.



Can the Dutch start with a victory?https://t.co/PuOXlHsGz0#ad #Euro2024 #POLNED