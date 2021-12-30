Connettiti con noi

Calcio Estero News Premier League ZONEFOOTBALL

Premier League, rinviata anche Leicester-Norwich: il comunicato
Advertisement

Calcio Estero Calciomercato Manchester United News ZONEFOOTBALL

Manchester United, pronta l'offerta per Alvarez: le ultime

Borussia Dortmund Calcio Estero News ZONEFOOTBALL

Borussia Dortmund, vicino un giovane talento dell'Angers

Calcio Estero Liga News Real Madrid ZONEFOOTBALL

Real Madrid, Courtois falso positivo? Jovic contagiato dal Covid

Altri Campionati Calcio Estero Calcio italiano Hanno Detto ZONEFOOTBALL

Infantino: «Il Mondiale e non solo: il 2022 sarà un anno memorabile»

Calcio Estero

Premier League, rinviata anche Leicester-Norwich: il comunicato

Pubblicato

1 minuto fa

su

Leicester

La Premier League accoglie la richiesta del Norwich e rinvia la sfida del 1 gennaio tra i gailoverdi e il Leicester: il comunicato

A seguito della richiesta del Norwich, la Premier League ha deciso di rinviare la sfida in programma per l’1 gennaio contro il Leicester. La nota ufficiale sul canale Twitter:

La sfida verrà recuperata a data da destinarsi.

Argomenti correlati: