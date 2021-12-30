Calcio Estero
Premier League, rinviata anche Leicester-Norwich: il comunicato
La Premier League accoglie la richiesta del Norwich e rinvia la sfida del 1 gennaio tra i gailoverdi e il Leicester: il comunicato
A seguito della richiesta del Norwich, la Premier League ha deciso di rinviare la sfida in programma per l’1 gennaio contro il Leicester. La nota ufficiale sul canale Twitter:
Following a request from Norwich, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Leicester, due to be played at 3pm on 1 January
Full statement: https://t.co/CYwd42fCIl#LEINOR pic.twitter.com/BkTh9fyKoT
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2021
La sfida verrà recuperata a data da destinarsi.