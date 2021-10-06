Stekelenburg, stagione finita per il portiere: il comunicato dell’Ajax

L’Ajax annuncia l’operazione di Maarten Stekelenburg: stagione finita per il portiere ex Roma. Ecco la nota sui social della società olandese che ora dovrà correre ai ripari per tutto il resto dell’annata.

«Maarten Stekelenburg non potrà più giocare con l’Ajax in questa stagione. Il portiere è fermo da tempo a causa di un infortunio e ora servirà un’operazione per ottenere il pieno recupero».

We are with you, Maarten 🙏

Maarten Stekelenburg will no longer be able to feature for Ajax this season. The goalkeeper has been sidelined for some time with an injury and now an operation will be required in order to achieve a full recovery.

— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 6, 2021