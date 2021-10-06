-->
Stekelenburg, stagione finita per il portiere: il comunicato dell'Ajax
3 ore fa

Stagione finita per Maarten Stekelenburg: ecco la nota dell’Ajax in cui annuncia l’operazione del portiere, anche ex Roma

L’Ajax annuncia l’operazione di Maarten Stekelenburg: stagione finita per il portiere ex Roma. Ecco la nota sui social della società olandese che ora dovrà correre ai ripari per tutto il resto dell’annata.

«Maarten Stekelenburg non potrà più giocare con l’Ajax in questa stagione. Il portiere è fermo da tempo a causa di un infortunio e ora servirà un’operazione per ottenere il pieno recupero».

