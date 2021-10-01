UFFICIALE Sturridge riparte dell’Australia: ha firmato col Perth Glory

Dopo aver risolto il contratto con il Trabzonspor nel 2020, Daniel Sturridge si trovava senza squadra ma adesso è pronto a tornare in campo. L’attaccante inglese riparte infatti dall’Australia.

Ad annunciare la firma del contratto è stato il Perth Glory attraverso i propri canali ufficiali: «Il Perth Glory è orgoglioso di annunciare la firma di Daniel Sturridge. Benvenuto nella Glory Family, Daniel».

Perth Glory is very proud to announce the signing of the one and only, @DanielSturridge.

— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) October 1, 2021