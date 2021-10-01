Calcio Estero
UFFICIALE Sturridge riparte dell’Australia: ha firmato col Perth Glory
Daniel Sturridge riparte dall’Australia: l’attaccante inglese ha firmato con il Perth Glory
Dopo aver risolto il contratto con il Trabzonspor nel 2020, Daniel Sturridge si trovava senza squadra ma adesso è pronto a tornare in campo. L’attaccante inglese riparte infatti dall’Australia.
Ad annunciare la firma del contratto è stato il Perth Glory attraverso i propri canali ufficiali: «Il Perth Glory è orgoglioso di annunciare la firma di Daniel Sturridge. Benvenuto nella Glory Family, Daniel».
ST-UUU-RRR-III-DGE!
Perth Glory is very proud to announce the signing of the one and only, @DanielSturridge.
Welcome to the Glory family, Daniel!@aleaguemen @InceptionVideo @MacronSports @bhp @nicheliving @Live_Lighter #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/W03S5kwrbg
— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) October 1, 2021