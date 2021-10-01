-->
UFFICIALE Sturridge riparte dell'Australia: ha firmato col Perth Glory
Calcio Estero

Daniel Sturridge riparte dall’Australia: l’attaccante inglese ha firmato con il Perth Glory

Dopo aver risolto il contratto con il Trabzonspor nel 2020, Daniel Sturridge si trovava senza squadra ma adesso è pronto a tornare in campo. L’attaccante inglese riparte infatti dall’Australia.

Ad annunciare la firma del contratto è stato il Perth Glory attraverso i propri canali ufficiali: «Il Perth Glory è orgoglioso di annunciare la firma di Daniel Sturridge. Benvenuto nella Glory Family, Daniel». 

