Atalanta, de Roon: «Il calcio sa essere duro. Sono orgoglioso»

Atalanta de Roon
Marten de Roon ha commentato l’eliminazione dalla Champions League dell’Atalanta: le dichiarazioni del centrocampista

Marten de Roon, centrocampista dell’Atalanta, ha commentato su Instagram l’eliminazione dalla Champions League per mano del Paris Saint-Germain.

«Eravamo quasi in semifinale ma il calcio sa essere duro a volte. È dura da digerire il giorno dopo, ma siamo più uniti che mai. Avrei preferito servire 1000 pizze perché nessuno se lo merita più della gente di Bergamo. Voglio ringraziare tutti per il supporto, è bellissimo vedere cosa una piccola squadra di una piccola città possa fare dalla gente. Sono orgoglioso far parte di questo fantastico viaggio con l’Atalanta».