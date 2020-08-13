Atalanta, de Roon: «Il calcio sa essere duro. Sono orgoglioso»

Marten de Roon ha commentato l’eliminazione dalla Champions League dell’Atalanta: le dichiarazioni del centrocampista
Marten de Roon, centrocampista dell’Atalanta, ha commentato su Instagram l’eliminazione dalla Champions League per mano del Paris Saint-Germain.
«Eravamo quasi in semifinale ma il calcio sa essere duro a volte. È dura da digerire il giorno dopo, ma siamo più uniti che mai. Avrei preferito servire 1000 pizze perché nessuno se lo merita più della gente di Bergamo. Voglio ringraziare tutti per il supporto, è bellissimo vedere cosa una piccola squadra di una piccola città possa fare dalla gente. Sono orgoglioso far parte di questo fantastico viaggio con l’Atalanta».
View this post on Instagram
The image from the time at the moment of the 1-1 doesn’t go out of my head. We were almost in the semi finals. Football can be hard sometimes. Still hard to swallow the day after, but looking back at it, this team, the city of Bergamo are more united then ever. I wish I could’ve served a 1000 pizzas, because nobody deserves it more than the people of Bergamo. I want to thank everyone for the amazing support, it’s amazing to see what a small team and city can give to the people, it makes me proud to be part of this amazing journey with Atalanta.