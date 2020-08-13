Atalanta, de Roon: «Il calcio sa essere duro. Sono orgoglioso»

View this post on Instagram

The image from the time at the moment of the 1-1 doesn’t go out of my head. We were almost in the semi finals. Football can be hard sometimes. Still hard to swallow the day after, but looking back at it, this team, the city of Bergamo are more united then ever. I wish I could’ve served a 1000 pizzas, because nobody deserves it more than the people of Bergamo. I want to thank everyone for the amazing support, it’s amazing to see what a small team and city can give to the people, it makes me proud to be part of this amazing journey with Atalanta.