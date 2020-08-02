Cessione Roma, Al Baker: «Ho fatto un’offerta a Pallotta»

L’imprenditore Fahad Al Baker ha confermato l’interesse per la Roma e di essere in attesa di una risposta da parte del presidente James Pallotta.

«Posso confermare che ho mandato un’offerta a Pallotta per l’acquisto della Roma con il mio inviato Alharith Alateeqi. Stiamo aspettando per un responso e spero che accetti la nostra proposta».

I can "now" confirm that we have submitted an offer to Mr. Pallotta for the aquasition of AS Roma through my mandate Mr. Alharith Alateeqi. We are waiting for the response from Mr. Pallotta to hopefully accept our proposal. #AS Roma#Roma#Kuwait

— فهد عبدالرحمن البكر (@fahadalbaker1) August 2, 2020