Cessione Roma, Al Baker: «Ho fatto un’offerta a Pallotta»

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
pallotta closing roma
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

L’imprenditore Fahad Al Baker ha confermato l’interesse per la Roma: le dichiarazioni pubblicate su Twitter

L’imprenditore Fahad Al Baker ha confermato l’interesse per la Roma e di essere in attesa di una risposta da parte del presidente James Pallotta.

«Posso confermare che ho mandato un’offerta a Pallotta per l’acquisto della Roma con il mio inviato Alharith Alateeqi. Stiamo aspettando per un responso e spero che accetti la nostra proposta».