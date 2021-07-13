Connettiti con noi

News Roma News Serie A

Dan Friedkin nuovo membro di CdA e comitato esecutivo dell'ECA
Advertisement

Inter News News Serie A

Maglia Inter 2021/22: pelle di serpente e addio alle strisce - VIDEO

Azzurri Europei News

Euro 2020, la formazione ideale della UEFA: ci sono cinque azzurri - VIDEO

Calciomercato Juventus News News

Bayern Monaco su Chiesa, offerti 80 milioni: la risposta della Juve

Cagliari News Calciomercato News

Nainggolan al Cagliari: cosa manca per chiudere l'affare con l'Inter

Atalanta News Calciomercato News

Calciomercato Atalanta: Wolverhampton su Gollini. I dettagli

News

Dan Friedkin nuovo membro di CdA e comitato esecutivo dell’ECA

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

friedkin roma

L’ECA ha annunciato che Dan Friedkin entrerà a far parte del CdA e del comitato esecutivo: il comunicato

L’ECA – associazione dei maggiori club calcistici – ha annunciato che Dan Friedkin entrerà a far parte del Cda e del comitato esecutivo. Tra i nuovi volti del comitato esecutivo anche Oleg Petrov (Monaco) e Fernando Carro (Bayer Leverkusen).

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement