Dan Friedkin nuovo membro di CdA e comitato esecutivo dell’ECA

L’ECA – associazione dei maggiori club calcistici – ha annunciato che Dan Friedkin entrerà a far parte del Cda e del comitato esecutivo. Tra i nuovi volti del comitato esecutivo anche Oleg Petrov (Monaco) e Fernando Carro (Bayer Leverkusen).

Congratulations to Dan Friedkin, @OfficialASRoma, who has been appointed to the UCC SA Board of Administration and will now take up a seat as a member of the ECA Executive Board 👏 pic.twitter.com/ABK1hOFFzT

— ECA (@ECAEurope) July 13, 2021