FA Cup, i risultati del quarto turno: vincono tutte le big, questa sera chiude Brighton Chelsea

FA Cup, i risultati del quarto turno: vincono tutte le big, ma soffrendo: United, City e Newcastle in rimonta questa sera chiude Brighton Chelsea

Quarto turno di FA Cup che, dopo la vittoria di ieri sera del Manchester United contro il Leicester, ha visto vincere tutte le big: il City ha battuto il Leyton Orient e il Newcastle il Birmingham, ma in entrambi i casi i favoriti sono passati in svantaggio a inizio partita. Questa sera chiude la giornata Brighton Chelsea.

Manchester United-Leicester 2-1 (42′ Reid [L], 68′ Zirkzee, 90+3′ Maguire)
Leyton Orient Manchester City 1-2 (16′ Ortega aut. [L], 56′ Khusanov, 79′ De Bruyne)
Leeds-Milwall 0-2 (30′, 55′ Azeez)
Coventry City-Ipswich Town 1-4 (2′ Hirst rig., 8′ Latibeaudiere [C], 28′ 37′ Clarke, 63′ Philogene)
Preston-Wycombe 0-0 (4-2 dcr)
Stoke City-Cardiff 3-3 (5-7 dcr) (8′ Colwill [C], 19′ Salech[C], 42′, 46′ Koumas, 57 Baker rig., 68′ Colwill [C])
Southampton-Burnley 0-1 (77′ Edwards)
Everton-Bournemouth 0-2 (23′ Semenyo rig., 43′ Jebbison)
Wigan-Fulham 1-2 (23′ Carvalho, 50′ Smith [W], 55′ Carvalho)
Birmingham-Newcastle 2-3 (1′ Laird [B], 21′ Willock, 26′ Wilson, 40′ Iwata [B], 82′ Willock)
Brighton-Chelsea 21.00

