Juventus, senti Depay: «Mostriamo di che pasta siamo fatti»

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
depay lione
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

L’attaccante del Lione Depay, fermo per infortunio, ha suonato la carica in vista della sfida di Champions League contro la Juventus

Memphis Depay ha caricato il Lione in vista dell’impegno di Champions League contro la Juventus. L’attaccante è attualmente fermo per infortunio e non sarà della sfida.

«Sappiamo tutti quello che ci è voluto per arrivare a questa fase della Champions League. Stasera dobbiamo raggiungere il livello successivo. Tifosi, staff, giocatori, restiamo uniti e mostriamo di che pasta siamo fatti».