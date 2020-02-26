Juventus, senti Depay: «Mostriamo di che pasta siamo fatti»

L’attaccante del Lione Depay, fermo per infortunio, ha suonato la carica in vista della sfida di Champions League contro la Juventus
Memphis Depay ha caricato il Lione in vista dell’impegno di Champions League contro la Juventus. L’attaccante è attualmente fermo per infortunio e non sarà della sfida.
«Sappiamo tutti quello che ci è voluto per arrivare a questa fase della Champions League. Stasera dobbiamo raggiungere il livello successivo. Tifosi, staff, giocatori, restiamo uniti e mostriamo di che pasta siamo fatti».
We all know what it took to reach the next stage of the @championsleague
Tonight we have to bring it to a next level!
Supporters, staff, players! Let’s stick together tonight and show them what we about! 🙏🏽#WalkInFaithNotBySight #imwithyallinspirit pic.twitter.com/u40JchsJNi
— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) February 26, 2020