Juventus, senti Depay: «Mostriamo di che pasta siamo fatti»

Memphis Depay ha caricato il Lione in vista dell’impegno di Champions League contro la Juventus. L’attaccante è attualmente fermo per infortunio e non sarà della sfida.

«Sappiamo tutti quello che ci è voluto per arrivare a questa fase della Champions League. Stasera dobbiamo raggiungere il livello successivo. Tifosi, staff, giocatori, restiamo uniti e mostriamo di che pasta siamo fatti».

We all know what it took to reach the next stage of the @championsleague

Tonight we have to bring it to a next level!

Supporters, staff, players! Let’s stick together tonight and show them what we about! 🙏🏽#WalkInFaithNotBySight #imwithyallinspirit pic.twitter.com/u40JchsJNi

— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) February 26, 2020