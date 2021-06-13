Connettiti con noi

Europei Hanno Detto

Malore Eriksen, Begovic: «La salute e il benessere dei calciatori sono ignorati da troppo tempo»
Advertisement

Azzurri Europei Hanno Detto Italia

Conferenza stampa Ferretti (medico Nazionale): «Il punto su Berardi, Florenzi e Verratti»

Europei Focus Lavagna Tattica Nazionali News

Belgio Russia: la puntualità di Lukaku, la maturità di Carrasco - ANALISI TATTICA

Azzurri Europei Hanno Detto Italia

Conferenza stampa Jorginho: «C'è voglia di fare qualcosa di importante. La squadra ha fame»

Europei Nazionali News

Formazioni ufficiali Inghilterra Croazia: le scelte dei commissari tecnici

Europei Hanno Detto Nazionali

Pogba lancia la sfida a Macron: «Se vinciamo l'Europeo deve ballare»

Europei

Malore Eriksen, Begovic: «La salute e il benessere dei calciatori sono ignorati da troppo tempo»

Pubblicato

1 minuto fa

su

Asmir Begovic lancia un grido d’allarme dopo il malore occorso a Christian Eriksen: le parole dell’ex Milan

Asmir Begovic, ex portiere del Milan e attualmente al Bournemouth, ha lanciato un grido d’allarme su Twitter dopo il malore occorso a Christian Eriksen.

«La salute e il benessere dei calciatori sono ignorati da troppo tempo. Inserire partite su partite in periodi sempre più compressi porterà soltanto altri problemi di salute ai giocatori. Speriamo soltanto che chi comanda se ne renda conto, prima o poi».

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement