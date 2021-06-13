Malore Eriksen, Begovic: «La salute e il benessere dei calciatori sono ignorati da troppo tempo»

Asmir Begovic, ex portiere del Milan e attualmente al Bournemouth, ha lanciato un grido d’allarme su Twitter dopo il malore occorso a Christian Eriksen.

«La salute e il benessere dei calciatori sono ignorati da troppo tempo. Inserire partite su partite in periodi sempre più compressi porterà soltanto altri problemi di salute ai giocatori. Speriamo soltanto che chi comanda se ne renda conto, prima o poi».

The health and wellbeing of players has long been ignored. Shoving more and more games in more condensed periods will only lead to bigger health issues for players. Let hope the people in power will take notice at some point.

