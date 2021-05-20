Connettiti con noi

Premier League, anche Steven Gerrard nella Hall of Fame del campionato inglese

Gerrard

Anche Steven Gerrard è entrato a far parte della Hall of Fame della Premier League

Dopo Frank Lampard, anche Steven Gerrard fa il suo ingresso nella Hall of Fame della Premier League. Lo storico ex capitano del Liverpool entra così ufficialmente tra le leggende del campionato inglese.

«Rosso in tutto e per tutto. Un centrocampista che ha perfezionato l’arte del tiro dalla distanza». Il commento presente sui profili social della Premier League.

