Dopo Frank Lampard, anche Steven Gerrard fa il suo ingresso nella Hall of Fame della Premier League. Lo storico ex capitano del Liverpool entra così ufficialmente tra le leggende del campionato inglese.

«Rosso in tutto e per tutto. Un centrocampista che ha perfezionato l’arte del tiro dalla distanza». Il commento presente sui profili social della Premier League.

Passionate and committed, Red through-and-through, and a midfielder who perfected the art of the long-range strike

🔴 Steven Gerrard is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/cIwUwyrP56

