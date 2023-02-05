Connettiti con noi

Calcio Estero Manchester City News Voti&Stats ZONEFOOTBALL

Zero tiri in porta da titolare, la strana statistica di Haaland

Calcio Estero News Premier League ZONEFOOTBALL

Leeds-McKennie, debutto amaro dell'ex Juve: pizzicato dai tifosi

Altri Campionati Calcio Estero News Voti&Stats ZONEFOOTBALL

Icardi-Mertens trascinano il Galatasaray: 2-1 con il Trabzonspor

Bayern Monaco Bundesliga Calcio Estero News ZONEFOOTBALL

Il Bayern supera il Wolfsburg: ancora assist per Cancelo

Calcio Estero Calciomercato News Roma News ZONEFOOTBALL

Calciomercato Roma: ecco l'offerta del Galatasaray per Zaniolo

Calcio Estero

Zero tiri in porta da titolare, la strana statistica di Haaland

Pubblicato

37 secondi fa

su

Haaland

Ci ha abituato a vedere il suo nome nel tabellino ad ogni partita, anche per questo fa specie vedere Haaland chiudere un match a zero tiri

Ci ha abituato a vedere il suo nome nel tabellino ad ogni partita, anche per questo fa specie vedere Haaland chiudere un match a zero tiri.

Il dato è sottolineato da Opta Javier che indica come il norvegese non registrasse questo dato da settembre 2020 ed era ancora in maglia Dortmund.

Argomenti correlati:

News

Haaland Haaland
Calcio Estero37 secondi fa

Zero tiri in porta da titolare, la strana statistica di Haaland

Ci ha abituato a vedere il suo nome nel tabellino ad ogni partita, anche per questo fa specie vedere Haaland...
Inter News37 secondi fa Riccardo D'Anna

Pagelle Inter Milan: TOP e FLOP al termine del match – VOTI

Inter e Milan in campo per il big match della ventunesima giornata. Le pagelle del derby di Milano: i voti...
Inter News9 minuti fa Riccardo D'Anna

Inter Milan 1-0: Lautaro decide il derby di Milano

A San Siro, il match valido per la 21ª giornata di Serie A 2022/2023 tra Inter e Milan: sintesi, tabellino,...

video

Calcio Femminile3 giorni fa

Juventus Women, Grosso ci crede: «Alla fine ce la faremo a vincere» – VIDEO

Julia Grosso, centrocampista della Juventus Women, si racconta: le dichiarazioni della giocatrice canadese Julia Grosso, centrocampista della Juventus Women, si...