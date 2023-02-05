Zero tiri in porta da titolare, la strana statistica di Haaland

Ci ha abituato a vedere il suo nome nel tabellino ad ogni partita, anche per questo fa specie vedere Haaland chiudere un match a zero tiri

Il dato è sottolineato da Opta Javier che indica come il norvegese non registrasse questo dato da settembre 2020 ed era ancora in maglia Dortmund.