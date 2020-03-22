Emergenza Coronavirus, Ter Stegen: «Insieme possiamo battere il virus»

Ecco l’appello di Ter Stegen, portiere del Barcellona, ai propri follower in merito all’emergenza Coronavirus

Attraverso i propri canali social, Marc-André ter Stegen ha mandato un messaggio ai propri follower. Ecco le parole del portiere del Barcellona sull’emergenza Coronavirus.

«Auguro sicurezza e buona salute a tutti. Vi prego di tenere fede alle ordinanze e rimanere a casa. Insieme possiamo battere il Covid-19».