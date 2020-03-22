Emergenza Coronavirus, Ter Stegen: «Insieme possiamo battere il virus»

Attraverso i propri canali social, Marc-André ter Stegen ha mandato un messaggio ai propri follower. Ecco le parole del portiere del Barcellona sull’emergenza Coronavirus.

«Auguro sicurezza e buona salute a tutti. Vi prego di tenere fede alle ordinanze e rimanere a casa. Insieme possiamo battere il Covid-19».

Thank you all for the questions ! Let’s do it again sometime. For now I wish you all safety and good health. Please respect the guidance and stay at home. Together we can and we will beat COVID-19! 💪🏻

