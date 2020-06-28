HIGHLIGHTS Parma Inter: gol e azioni salienti del match

Gol e azioni salienti del match tra Parma e Inter, valido per la 28ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20.

87′ GOL DELL’INTER – Moses crossa sul secondo palo, la difesa del Parma immobile e Bastoni da due passi mette dentro

84′ GOL DELL’INTER – Calcio d’angolo, Lautaro fa la torre per De Vrij che da due passi mette dentro

15′ GOL GERVINHO – L’ivoriano scappa via sulla fascia mette a sedere Candreva, dribbla D’Ambrosio e buca Handanovic