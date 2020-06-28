Gol e azioni salienti del match valido per la 28ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20: highlights Parma Inter
Gol e azioni salienti del match tra Parma e Inter, valido per la 28ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20.
87′ GOL DELL’INTER – Moses crossa sul secondo palo, la difesa del Parma immobile e Bastoni da due passi mette dentro
Parma 1-2 Inter (Bastoni) with the header after a lovely cross from Victor Moses pic.twitter.com/q8UuZcrsSU
— Empty Serie A Stadiums (@EmptySerieA) June 28, 2020
84′ GOL DELL’INTER – Calcio d’angolo, Lautaro fa la torre per De Vrij che da due passi mette dentro
Parma 1-1 Inter (Stefan de Vrij) with the header pic.twitter.com/Kp8j3NqmLv
— Empty Serie A Stadiums (@EmptySerieA) June 28, 2020
15′ GOL GERVINHO – L’ivoriano scappa via sulla fascia mette a sedere Candreva, dribbla D’Ambrosio e buca Handanovic
C’est Parme ou le Barca ? L’action elle est incroyable Gervinho il s’est tranforme en Messi et Kucka en Iniesta 😳#ParmaInter #Inter #Parma pic.twitter.com/vPqiVMEe3f
— Light 🐥 (@LightPronos) June 28, 2020