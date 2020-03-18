Ibrahimovic ha lanciato un’iniziativa benefica per combattere l’emergenza Coronavirus: l’appello è in stile Zlatan – VIDEO

L’attaccante del Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic ha diffuso la propria iniziativa per fronteggiare il Coronavirus. A modo suo, ovviamente: «L’Italia mi ha sempre dato così tanto e, in questo drammatico momento, voglio restituire ancora di più a questo Paese che amo. Ho deciso, insieme alle persone che stanno lavorando con me, di creare una raccolta fondi per l’ospedale Humanitas e di usare il mio potere comunicativo per diffondere il messaggio in modo più ampio. È un problema serio e abbiamo bisogno di un aiuto concreto».

«Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli atleti professionisti e di coloro che vogliono fare una donazione piccola o grande in base alle loro possibilità, al fine di cacciare via questo virus. Insieme possiamo davvero aiutare ospedali, medici e infermieri che lavorano ogni giorno per salvarci la vita. Perché oggi siamo noi a tifare per loro! Calciamo insieme il CoronaVirus e vinciamo questa partita! E ricordate: se il virus non va da Zlatan, Zlatan va dal virus!».