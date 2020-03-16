L’agente De Fanti: «Probabilmente ho il Coronavirus. Ma in Inghilterra…»

Il procuratore sportivo De Fanti si è sfogato su Instagram: «Probabilmente ho il Coronavirus, ma in Inghilterra non posso fare il test»
L’agente Roberto De Fanti ha criticato duramente la gestione dell’emergenza Coronavirus nel Regno Unito: «Ho probabilmente contratto il virus, dico probabilmente perché i sintomi ci sono tutti, ma il NHS non mi farà il test perché ho meno di 65 anni e i sintomi devono durare almeno per sette giorni. Non mi importa molto, dato che mi sono messo in auto-isolamento e il test di per sé non mi curerebbe comunque. Ma questo dimostra quanto siano sbagliate le statistiche del governo britannico. Ci sono tante persone come me, che hanno contratto il virus o comunque sono sintomatiche, che hanno deciso di andare in auto-quarantena. Finché il NHS non ci testerà, però, non faremo parte della statistica. Caro Boris, c’è un motivo per cui non vuoi fare il test a persone giovani?».
«Scrivo per creare maggiore consapevolezza, ma soprattutto per informre le persone che sono state in contatto diretto con me negli ultimi giorni che potreste essere (e sottolineo potreste) state esposte al contagio da parte mia. Come detto, non lo so con certezza, ma credo che informarvi sia una mia responsabilità. La tragedia è che si possono prendere tutte le precauzioni necessarie, tenersi in forma, essere giovani, e contrarre comunque il virus. Per questo credo che il fatto che il governo UK non abbia adottato le restrizioni necessarie sulla circolazione delle persone sia estremamente superficiale e molto irresponsabile. Nel mondo del calcio, alcune trasmissioni hanno preso in giro Ogbonna: vediamo che succederà. Restate a casa, tenetevi sicuri. Vedere concerti nel Regno Unito con più di 20mila spettatori vuol dire vivere nella negazione della realtà, ma soprattutto è una cosa molto pericolosa. La salute è la prima preoccupazione: non la tua salute, ma quella di tutti. E basta con questi selfie con la mascherina, come se stesse succedendo qualcosa di divertente, narcisisti», ha concluso De Fanti sul proprio profilo Instagram.
Hello guys, I have probably CONTRACTED THE VIRUS. I am saying probably because the symptoms are all there (high fever, dry cough, inflamed lungs, stomach ache) but the NHS will not test me for Covid-19 because I am under 65 of age and the above mentioned symptoms have to be prolonged at least for 7 days or longer. Not that it really matters, because I am self-isolating and the virus test won't cure me anyway. But this shows that clearly the low stats of contamination that the British Government gives us are wrong. There are several people like me , under 65 of age, who have contracted the virus or are very symptomatic who have decided to go into self-quarantine. But until we are tested positive (and the NHS is procrastinating the tests for some non understandable reason) we don't make a stat, do we? Or dear Boris maybe there is a reason why you don't want to test young people? I am reaching out to create general awareness but most of all to inform all the people who have been in direct contact with me in the last week that you might have (and I underline might) have been exposed eventually to contract the virus from me. As I said I don't know yet with certainty, but I thought it was responsible of me to inform you. The tragedy in all this is that you can take all the necessary precautions (distance, not touching other people, constantly washing your hands with soap and sanitizers) , be fit ( I train regularly 3 times a week), young (45 years old) and still contract the virus easily. Because you can take it also by touching a door knob. So having the UK government still not taken the necessary restrictions in the circulation of people is extremely superficial and highly irresponsible. In football, a few tv programs have basically mocked the recent words of @ogbonna : let's see what happens next. Stay home, stay safe. Seeing yesterday concerts in the UK with more than 20,000 people attending is living in self denial but most of all very, very dangerous. Health is the n.1 concern, always. Not only your health, but everybody's health. Roberto De Fanti p.s. Please stop making selfies with masks like if it what's going on is funny, you ego narcissists!!