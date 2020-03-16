L’agente De Fanti: «Probabilmente ho il Coronavirus. Ma in Inghilterra…»

Il procuratore sportivo De Fanti si è sfogato su Instagram: «Probabilmente ho il Coronavirus, ma in Inghilterra non posso fare il test»

L’agente Roberto De Fanti ha criticato duramente la gestione dell’emergenza Coronavirus nel Regno Unito: «Ho probabilmente contratto il virus, dico probabilmente perché i sintomi ci sono tutti, ma il NHS non mi farà il test perché ho meno di 65 anni e i sintomi devono durare almeno per sette giorni. Non mi importa molto, dato che mi sono messo in auto-isolamento e il test di per sé non mi curerebbe comunque. Ma questo dimostra quanto siano sbagliate le statistiche del governo britannico. Ci sono tante persone come me, che hanno contratto il virus o comunque sono sintomatiche, che hanno deciso di andare in auto-quarantena. Finché il NHS non ci testerà, però, non faremo parte della statistica. Caro Boris, c’è un motivo per cui non vuoi fare il test a persone giovani?».

«Scrivo per creare maggiore consapevolezza, ma soprattutto per informre le persone che sono state in contatto diretto con me negli ultimi giorni che potreste essere (e sottolineo potreste) state esposte al contagio da parte mia. Come detto, non lo so con certezza, ma credo che informarvi sia una mia responsabilità. La tragedia è che si possono prendere tutte le precauzioni necessarie, tenersi in forma, essere giovani, e contrarre comunque il virus. Per questo credo che il fatto che il governo UK non abbia adottato le restrizioni necessarie sulla circolazione delle persone sia estremamente superficiale e molto irresponsabile. Nel mondo del calcio, alcune trasmissioni hanno preso in giro Ogbonna: vediamo che succederà. Restate a casa, tenetevi sicuri. Vedere concerti nel Regno Unito con più di 20mila spettatori vuol dire vivere nella negazione della realtà, ma soprattutto è una cosa molto pericolosa. La salute è la prima preoccupazione: non la tua salute, ma quella di tutti. E basta con questi selfie con la mascherina, come se stesse succedendo qualcosa di divertente, narcisisti», ha concluso De Fanti sul proprio profilo Instagram.