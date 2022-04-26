Connettiti con noi

Pagelle Manchester City Real Madrid: TOP e FLOP all'intervallo - VOTI

Villareal, Parejo: «Anfield? Atmosfera pazzesca. Arriviamo con grande entusiasmo»

Manchester City Real Madrid LIVE 2-1: De Bruyne-Gabriel Jesus in 11', la riapre Benzema

Henderson: «Al bar dopo una finale persa. Capii che Klopp era speciale»

Emery: «Giochiamo contro i favoriti per la vittoria della Champions»

Gabriel Jesus risultati classifica premier league

I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per le semifinali della Champions League 2021-2022: pagelle Manchester City Real Madrid

Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Manchester City e Real Madrid, valido per l’andata delle semifinali della Champions League 2021/2022.

TOP: Gabriel Jesus, Benzema al termine del primo tempo

FLOP: Militao, Alaba al termine del primo tempo

VOTI

Al termine del match

