Champions League
Pagelle Manchester City Real Madrid: TOP e FLOP all’intervallo – VOTI
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per le semifinali della Champions League 2021-2022: pagelle Manchester City Real Madrid
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Manchester City e Real Madrid, valido per l’andata delle semifinali della Champions League 2021/2022.
TOP: Gabriel Jesus, Benzema al termine del primo tempo
FLOP: Militao, Alaba al termine del primo tempo
VOTI
Al termine del match