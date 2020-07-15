Premier League in TV oggi, il programma del 15 luglio. In campo il Tottenham, alle ore 21.15 Arsenal-Liverpool

Ancora un mercoledì di Premier League, con il Liverpool che sfida un Arsenal che non ha praticamente più obiettivi di classifica. I gunners vogliono cercare comunque la qualificazione in Europa League, anche se non sarà semplice. Alle ore 19.00 anche il Tottenham che sfiderà il Newcastle.

Premier League in TV oggi