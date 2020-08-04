Sancho, United e Dortmund a lavoro costante per trovare una soluzione immediata che accontenti i due club ma anche il giocatore.

ACCORDO ECONOMICO– Come riporta Fabrizio Romano con un tweet, i due club starebbero trovando un accordo per il pagamento dilazionato, mentre al giocatore andrebbe un contratto fino al 2025.

#Sancho updates.

Man United and BVB in talks all day again. The two clubs are “confident” to find an agreement soon about the final fee (add ons and installments included). Personal terms agreed until June 2025. Work in progress. 🔴 #MUFC

📲 More details: https://t.co/nji0SrVFx1

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2020