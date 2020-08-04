Sancho, United e Dortmund a lavoro costante per trovare una soluzione

Sancho, United e Dortmund a lavoro costante per trovare una soluzione immediata che accontenti i due club ma anche il giocatore

ACCORDO ECONOMICO– Come riporta Fabrizio Romano con un tweet, i due club starebbero trovando un accordo per il pagamento dilazionato, mentre al giocatore andrebbe un contratto fino al 2025.

 