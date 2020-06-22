Tottenham, Vertonghen rinnova fino al termine della stagione

Jan Vertonghen e Michel Vorm hanno esteso il proprio contratto con il Tottenham fino al termine della stagione 2019/20

Il Tottenham ha annunciato il prolungamento contrattuale del difensore Jan Vertonghen del portiere Michel Vorm fino al termine della stagione 2019/20.

Entrambi i calciatori si sarebbero svincolati il prossimo 30 giugno. Vertonghen resta comunque un obiettivo della Roma in vista dell’annata 2020/21.