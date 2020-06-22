Tottenham, Vertonghen rinnova fino al termine della stagione

Il Tottenham ha annunciato il prolungamento contrattuale del difensore Jan Vertonghen del portiere Michel Vorm fino al termine della stagione 2019/20.

Entrambi i calciatori si sarebbero svincolati il prossimo 30 giugno. Vertonghen resta comunque un obiettivo della Roma in vista dell’annata 2020/21.

We can confirm that @JanVertonghen and @Vorm_Official have agreed to extend their existing contracts with the Club until the end of the 2019/20 season.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 22, 2020