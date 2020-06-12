Calendario serie B, ufficializzati date e orari: si parte con Ascoli Cremonese. Venerdì 19 giugno la prima giornata post-Covid
La Lega serie B ha ufficializzato il nuovo calendario del campionato cadetto. Si ripartirà da Ascoli-Cremonese, mentre la prima giornata post-Covid partirà venerdì 19 giugno con la sfida tra Spezia e Empoli. Domenica alle ore 21.00 scenderà ancora in campo l’Ascoli, che chiuderà il turno ospitando il Perugia. Ecco il nuovo calendario fino alla 17a giornata di ritorno:
10a giornata di ritorno
Venerdì 19 giugno 2020
ore 17.30 SPEZIA – EMPOLI
Sabato 20 giugno 2020
ore 18.00 COSENZA – V. ENTELLA
ore 18.00 CROTONE – CHIEVO VERONA
ore 18.00 LIVORNO – CITTADELLA
ore 18.00 PESCARA – JUVE STABIA
ore 18.00 SALERNITANA – PISA
ore 18.00 TRAPANI – FROSINONE
ore 20.30 PORDENONE – VENEZIA
Domenica 21 giugno 2020
ore 18.00 CREMONESE – BENEVENTO
ore 20.30 ASCOLI – PERUGIA
11a giornata di ritorno
Venerdì 26 giugno 2020
ore 18.45 TRAPANI – PORDENONE
ore 21.00 CHIEVO VERONA – SPEZIA
ore 21.00 CREMONESE – COSENZA
ore 21.00 EMPOLI – BENEVENTO
ore 21.00 FROSINONE – CITTADELLA
ore 21.00 JUVE STABIA – LIVORNO
ore 21.00 PERUGIA – CROTONE
ore 21.00 PISA – PESCARA
ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – SALERNITANA
ore 21.00 VENEZIA – ASCOLI
12a giornata di ritorno
Lunedì 29 giugno 2020
ore 18.45 SALERNITANA – CREMONESE
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – CROTONE
ore 21.00 BENEVENTO – JUVE STABIA
ore 21.00 CHIEVO VERONA – FROSINONE
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – PERUGIA
ore 21.00 COSENZA – TRAPANI
ore 21.00 LIVORNO – VENEZIA
ore 21.00 PESCARA – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – V. ENTELLA
ore 21.00 SPEZIA – PISA
13a giornata di ritorno
Venerdì 3 luglio 2020
ore 18.45 PISA – CITTADELLA
ore 21.00 COSENZA – ASCOLI
ore 21.00 CREMONESE – PESCARA
ore 21.00 CROTONE – BENEVENTO
ore 21.00 FROSINONE – SPEZIA
ore 21.00 PERUGIA – PORDENONE
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – JUVE STABIA
ore 21.00 TRAPANI – LIVORNO
ore 21.00 VENEZIA – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – CHIEVO VERONA
14a giornata di ritorno
Venerdì 10 luglio 2020
ore 18.45 JUVE STABIA – V. ENTELLA
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – SALERNITANA
ore 21.00 BENEVENTO – VENEZIA
ore 21.00 CHIEVO VERONA – TRAPANI
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – CROTONE
ore 21.00 EMPOLI – FROSINONE
ore 21.00 LIVORNO – CREMONESE
ore 21.00 PESCARA – PERUGIA
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – PISA
ore 21.00 SPEZIA – COSENZA
15a giornata di ritorno
Lunedì 13 luglio 2020
ore 18.45 COSENZA – PERUGIA
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 CREMONESE – CHIEVO VERONA
ore 21.00 CROTONE – PORDENONE
ore 21.00 FROSINONE – JUVE STABIA
ore 21.00 LIVORNO – SPEZIA
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – CITTADELLA
ore 21.00 TRAPANI – BENEVENTO
ore 21.00 VENEZIA – PESCARA
ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – PISA
16a giornata di ritorno
Venerdì 17 luglio 2020
ore 18.45 PESCARA – FROSINONE
ore 21.00 BENEVENTO – LIVORNO
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – ASCOLI
ore 21.00 CROTONE – SALERNITANA
ore 21.00 EMPOLI – V. ENTELLA
ore 21.00 JUVE STABIA – CHIEVO VERONA
ore 21.00 PERUGIA – CREMONESE
ore 21.00 PISA – TRAPANI
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – COSENZA
ore 21.00 SPEZIA – VENEZIA
17a giornata di ritorno
Venerdì 24 luglio 2020
ore 18.45 LIVORNO – CROTONE
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – PORDENONE
ore 21.00 CHIEVO VERONA – CITTADELLA
ore 21.00 COSENZA – PISA
ore 21.00 CREMONESE – SPEZIA
ore 21.00 FROSINONE – BENEVENTO
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 TRAPANI – PESCARA
ore 21.00 VENEZIA – JUVE STABIA
ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – PERUGIA