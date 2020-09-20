Cengiz Under saluta i tifosi della Roma: «Grazie per l’amore e per il supporto»

View this post on Instagram

3 years ago, when I walked into this door, I came to show a great challenge. During my time here, I loved not only AS Roma, but also the city of Rome, the culture, the people of this wonderful city. I’m sincerely thankful to all of fans for the love and support that shared with me since my first moment here. After our unique time together, I have a new challenge ahead of me. Thanks to Brendan Rodgers, all the staff and management, for trusting me in this new chapter. Also I’m grateful to my family and my agent who always supported me. I can't wait to reflect my passion to the field.⚡ 🐺🔜🦊