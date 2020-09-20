Cengiz Under saluta i tifosi della Roma: «Grazie per l’amore e per il supporto»

Cengiz Under ha salutato i tifosi della Roma con un post sui propri profili social: le parole del nuovo giocatore del Leicester
Con un post pubblicato sui propri profili social, Cengiz Under ha salutato tutti i tifosi della Roma per i tre anni passati insieme.
«Tre anni fa, quando ho varcato questa porta, sono arrivato per una grande sfida. Durante il mio periodo qui, non ho amato soltanto la Roma, ma anche la città di Roma, la cultura, le persone di questa città meravigliosa. Sono sinceramente grato a tutti i tifosi per l’amore e il supporto che hanno condiviso con me fin dal primo momento. Dopo questo periodo unico, ho una nuova sfida di fronte a me. Grazie a Brendan Rodgers, allo staff e alla dirigenza, per aver creduto in me in questo nuovo capitolo. Sono grato anche alla mia famiglia e al mio agente, i quali mi hanno sempre supportato. Non vedo l’ora di portare la mia passione sul campo».
3 years ago, when I walked into this door, I came to show a great challenge. During my time here, I loved not only AS Roma, but also the city of Rome, the culture, the people of this wonderful city. I’m sincerely thankful to all of fans for the love and support that shared with me since my first moment here. After our unique time together, I have a new challenge ahead of me. Thanks to Brendan Rodgers, all the staff and management, for trusting me in this new chapter. Also I’m grateful to my family and my agent who always supported me. I can't wait to reflect my passion to the field.⚡ 🐺🔜🦊