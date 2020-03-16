Emergenza Coronavirus: si ferma anche il tennis femminile. Il comunicato

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Emergenza Coronavirus: stop anche al tennis femminile, riprenderà il 2 maggio. Questo il comunicato della WTA

Dopo quello maschile si ferma anche il tennis femminile. La WTA annuncia lo stop dei suoi tornei fino al prossimo 2 maggio.

Questo il breve comunicato: «A causa dell’attuale epidemia globale di coronavirus i tornei WTA a Stoccarda, Istanbul e Praga non si terranno come previsto».