Emergenza Coronavirus: si ferma anche il tennis femminile. Il comunicato

Dopo quello maschile si ferma anche il tennis femminile. La WTA annuncia lo stop dei suoi tornei fino al prossimo 2 maggio.

Questo il breve comunicato: «A causa dell’attuale epidemia globale di coronavirus i tornei WTA a Stoccarda, Istanbul e Praga non si terranno come previsto».

WTA Statement on upcoming clay court swing:

Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled.

At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2 —> https://t.co/MWcRZERqIq pic.twitter.com/bgxXXXniIH

— WTA (@WTA) March 16, 2020