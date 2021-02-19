Leicester, sondato il terreno per un ex obiettivo del Milan: Soumaré

Di
Mario Labate
Premier League 2020/2021
Leicester interessato ad un ex obiettivo del Milan: si tratta di Boubacary Soumaré del Lille. Le ultime sulla trattativa

Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il Leicester avrebbe sondato il terreno per Boubacary Soumaré centrocampista di origini senegalesi del Lille.

Molte squadre negli scorsi mesi avevano manifestato un interesse per il centrocampista, tra questa anche il Milan che però non ha mai formalizzato un’offerta. Leicester e Lille continuano a parlare.