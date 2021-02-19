Leicester, sondato il terreno per un ex obiettivo del Milan: Soumaré

Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il Leicester avrebbe sondato il terreno per Boubacary Soumaré centrocampista di origini senegalesi del Lille.

Molte squadre negli scorsi mesi avevano manifestato un interesse per il centrocampista, tra questa anche il Milan che però non ha mai formalizzato un’offerta. Leicester e Lille continuano a parlare.

Leicester are interested in signing Boubacary Soumaré. He’s in the list as potential target for the midfield.

Many clubs have asked info to Lille as his contract is expiring in June 2022 – big opportunity. But #LCFC are now planning to open talks. 🔵 #transfers

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2021