Champions League
Pagelle Real Madrid Manchester City Real Madrid: TOP e FLOP all’intervallo – VOTI
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per le semifinali della Champions League 2021-2022: pagelle Real Madrid Manchester City
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Real Madrid e Manchester City, valido per il ritorno delle semifinali della Champions League 2021/2022.
TOP: Courtois, Foden, Vinicius al termine del primo tempo
FLOP: Militao, Mahrez al termine del primo tempo
VOTI
Al termine del match