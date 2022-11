Qatar 2022, giocatori, squadre partecipanti e non: TUTTE le statistiche – FOTO

🎯 We have updated the #FIFAWorldCup #PlayerReleaseAnalysis l



🚨 The players released by @UEFA now stand at 7️⃣2️⃣.5️⃣%, followed by @theafcdotcom at 1️⃣4️⃣%, @Concacaf at 9️⃣%, @CONMEBOL at 3️⃣% and @CAF_Online at 2️⃣%. pic.twitter.com/tcO2DfeRon