Milan, Ibrahimovic: lo svedese è poco cinico in zona gol

Ibrahimovic ha avuto un ottimo impatto al Milan, aumentando l’incisività offensiva della squadra. Tuttavia, per il momentl lo svedese non è risolutivo sotto porta come ci si augura: 3 reti segnate su un totale di 4.64 Expected Goals. Lo dimostrano anche i dati si Whoscored.com.

Of all strikers to have at least 20 shots this season in Europe's top five leagues, when excluding blocked shots Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the worst accuracy (28%)

🎯 7 shots on target

❌ 25 shots off target pic.twitter.com/BHuC8mQDke

