Milan, Ibrahimovic: lo svedese è poco cinico in zona gol

Di
Jacopo Azzolini
-
Ibrahimovic Milan
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Ibrahimovic ha portato netti benefici al gioco offensivo del Milan. Tuttavia, l’asso svedese è poco cinico in zona gol

Ibrahimovic ha avuto un ottimo impatto al Milan, aumentando l’incisività offensiva della squadra. Tuttavia, per il momentl lo svedese non è risolutivo sotto porta come ci si augura: 3 reti segnate su un totale di 4.64 Expected Goals. Lo dimostrano anche i dati si Whoscored.com.

Tra i giocatori ad avere tirato almeno 20 volte in porta, Ibra è quello che ha la peggior shot accuracy in Europa. Infatti, centra lo specchio solo il 28% delle volte