Morte Kobe Bryant: il cordoglio del mondo dello sport – FOTO

Redazione CalcioNews24
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Morte Kobe Bryant: la scomparsa del grande campione americano ha atterrito tutto il mondo. Questo il ricordo degli sportivi

Kobe Bryant è deceduto per un incidente in elicottero. La notizia ha fatto rapidamente il giro del mondo lasciando attoniti milioni di persone. Bryant ha scritto pagine indelebili della storia della pallacanestro per 20 anni lasciando ricordi indelebili sia in Italia (dove ha iniziato a giocare) sia, soprattutto, in America in NBA.

Tantissimi i ricordi e il cordoglio del mondo dello sport per il grande campione americano. Dai club italiani ai calciatori che avevano preso Bryant come modello e fonte d’ispirazione.