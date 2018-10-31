Real Madrid, Ramos fa infuriare i tifosi sui social: ecco il motivo – FOTO

View this post on Instagram

Ok, time to speak about all this shit situation created by media regarding my post after the 5-1 and the like given by Ramos to the post. First of all, shame on you @sportbible and @mundodeportivo and to those who started to attack Ramos for liking my post as in my post I named some players because of their performance. And the media created all this drama saying Ramos liked the post that brutally attacks some players. Wtf, are you serious or what? I haven't abused any of our players and will never do. I am supporting this team for almost 13 years and I saw everything, there were even worse situations and I have always criticized the team when needed. It's not the first time I criticize them because of their bad performance and my followers who follow me for a long time can prove it. Second, why are you attacking my captain? He did nothing wrong, absolutely NOTHING!!!! I don't know he read the post or just liked but it doesn't matter. If he just liked it then thanks, if he read it and liked then DOUBLE THANKS to him because it just shows that he accepts the criticism. And what's bad in criticizing your own team? It is a big motivator, it's proven!!! If I am criticizing my team it doesn't matter I am a fake fan or Ramos is disrespectful towards his teammates. Whoever thinks like that, fuck off!!!! And third, there are some people here who throw shades on me saying that I got the attention of media using the players. Really? That's very funny, lol. I don't want any attention from the shit media. The only important thing for me was, is and will be the ATTENTION OF MY CAPTAIN and nothing else. Sergio is always doing everything for making millions of his fans happy. And we are happy and proud of our idol and don't try to mock him or write something bad about him. That's all I wanted to say. Always with my captain, always with my team!!!!! #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4