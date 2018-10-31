Real Madrid, Ramos fa infuriare i tifosi sui social: ecco il motivo – FOTO

Il calciatore del Real Madrid Sergio Ramos è al centro delle polemiche per aver messo un like ad un post sui social
Il capitano del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, ha fatto infuriare i tifosi delle merengues sui social. Il motivo? Ha messo il like ad un post di Instagram che inveiva contro la rosa del Real. Il post al centro delle polemiche è stato postato dalla pagina “sergio_ramos_idol” che ha scritto frasi veramente dure contro i calciatori del Real. Eccone alcune: «Vi ricordate che maglietta indossate? Perché Courtois è il portiere del Real? Sa cosa sia un portiere? E’ inutile. Una difesa terribile, orribile. Nacho sta giocando in modo disastroso, Varane non sa più che fare dopo il Mondiale. Marcelo e Ramos sono gli unici che stanno facendo qualcosa. Il centrocampo? Inesistente. L’attacco? Non pervenuto».
Questo like testimonia quindi la difficile situazione che si sta vivendo nello spogliatoio del Real, uno spogliatoio sempre più spaccato in due e che dovrà dare il benvenuto al nuovo allenatore Santiago Solari.
Ok, time to speak about all this shit situation created by media regarding my post after the 5-1 and the like given by Ramos to the post. First of all, shame on you @sportbible and @mundodeportivo and to those who started to attack Ramos for liking my post as in my post I named some players because of their performance. And the media created all this drama saying Ramos liked the post that brutally attacks some players. Wtf, are you serious or what? I haven't abused any of our players and will never do. I am supporting this team for almost 13 years and I saw everything, there were even worse situations and I have always criticized the team when needed. It's not the first time I criticize them because of their bad performance and my followers who follow me for a long time can prove it. Second, why are you attacking my captain? He did nothing wrong, absolutely NOTHING!!!! I don't know he read the post or just liked but it doesn't matter. If he just liked it then thanks, if he read it and liked then DOUBLE THANKS to him because it just shows that he accepts the criticism. And what's bad in criticizing your own team? It is a big motivator, it's proven!!! If I am criticizing my team it doesn't matter I am a fake fan or Ramos is disrespectful towards his teammates. Whoever thinks like that, fuck off!!!! And third, there are some people here who throw shades on me saying that I got the attention of media using the players. Really? That's very funny, lol. I don't want any attention from the shit media. The only important thing for me was, is and will be the ATTENTION OF MY CAPTAIN and nothing else. Sergio is always doing everything for making millions of his fans happy. And we are happy and proud of our idol and don't try to mock him or write something bad about him. That's all I wanted to say. Always with my captain, always with my team!!!!! #halamadrid #halamadridynadamas #realmadrid #spain #sergioramos #ramos #madrid #ramista #rmcf #losblancos #madridista #sr4