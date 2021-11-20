Calcio Estero
West Ham, Ogbonna operato: «Inizia la ripresa, non vedo l’ora di tornare»
Il difensore del West Ham Ogbonna è stato operato questa mattina. Le sue parole dopo l’intervento
Angelo Ogbonna, difensore del West Ham, è stato operato questa mattina per la rottura del legamento crociato e sui social ha condiviso un messaggio dopo l’intervento.
MESSAGGIO – «L’intervento è andato bene e ora inizia la ripresa… Non vedo l’ora di tornare in campo il prima possibile. Grazie per tutti i tuoi messaggi di supporto. Oggi, anche da qui, supporterò il Team!».
The surgery went well and now the recovery begins…
I can't wait to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.
Thank you for all your messages of support.
Today, even from here, I will support the Team!
Come on you Irons⚒#AO21 #COYI #WOLWHU @WestHam pic.twitter.com/kv3N7pYdKa
— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) November 20, 2021