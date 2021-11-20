Connettiti con noi

West Ham, Ogbonna operato: «Inizia la ripresa, non vedo l'ora di tornare»
West Ham, Ogbonna operato: «Inizia la ripresa, non vedo l’ora di tornare»

Ogbonna

Il difensore del West Ham Ogbonna è stato operato questa mattina. Le sue parole dopo l’intervento

Angelo Ogbonna, difensore del West Ham, è stato operato questa mattina per la rottura del legamento crociato e sui social ha condiviso un messaggio dopo l’intervento.

MESSAGGIO – «L’intervento è andato bene e ora inizia la ripresa… Non vedo l’ora di tornare in campo il prima possibile. Grazie per tutti i tuoi messaggi di supporto. Oggi, anche da qui, supporterò il Team!». 

