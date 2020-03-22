L’appello di Haaland: «Se vi sentite sotto stress, provate la meditazione» – FOTO

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
Real Madrid Haaland
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Erling Haaland ha lanciato un appello sul suo profilo Instagram invitando la gente alla meditazione se si sente sotto stress

Il baby fenomeno del calcio mondiale, Erling Haaland, ha inviato le persone a meditare se in questo periodo ci si sente sotto stress. Il post del norvegese.

«Questa pandemia ci sta sottoponendo a molto più stress e incertezze del normale. Se in questi giorni ti senti ansioso, non sei solo. Oltre a prenderci cura dei nostri corpi, dobbiamo prenderci cura anche della nostra mente. La meditazione è una cosa seria e può sicuramente aiutarci a regolarizzare le nostre emozione in modo da poter fare più attenzione agli altri e a comportarci in modo più altruista»