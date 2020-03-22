L’appello di Haaland: «Se vi sentite sotto stress, provate la meditazione» – FOTO

View this post on Instagram

This pandemic has us all facing more stress and uncertainty than usual, if you’re feeling extra anxious these days you’re not alone. ⠀ In addition to taking care of our bodies we also have to take care of our mind.⠀ Meditation is a serious thing and definitely can help us regulate our own emotions so we can better pay attention to other people and act more altruistically.⠀ ⠀ “WE NEED TO FEEL OUR COLLECTIVITY – THAT WE’RE HERE TO HELP EACH OTHER MOVE THROUGH THIS”⠀ Stay strong and healthy! 🧘‍♂️⠀ ⠀ God bless you all 🙏🏻