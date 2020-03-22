L’appello di Haaland: «Se vi sentite sotto stress, provate la meditazione» – FOTO

Erling Haaland ha lanciato un appello sul suo profilo Instagram invitando la gente alla meditazione se si sente sotto stress
Il baby fenomeno del calcio mondiale, Erling Haaland, ha inviato le persone a meditare se in questo periodo ci si sente sotto stress. Il post del norvegese.
«Questa pandemia ci sta sottoponendo a molto più stress e incertezze del normale. Se in questi giorni ti senti ansioso, non sei solo. Oltre a prenderci cura dei nostri corpi, dobbiamo prenderci cura anche della nostra mente. La meditazione è una cosa seria e può sicuramente aiutarci a regolarizzare le nostre emozione in modo da poter fare più attenzione agli altri e a comportarci in modo più altruista»
This pandemic has us all facing more stress and uncertainty than usual, if you’re feeling extra anxious these days you’re not alone. ⠀ In addition to taking care of our bodies we also have to take care of our mind.⠀ Meditation is a serious thing and definitely can help us regulate our own emotions so we can better pay attention to other people and act more altruistically.⠀ ⠀ “WE NEED TO FEEL OUR COLLECTIVITY – THAT WE’RE HERE TO HELP EACH OTHER MOVE THROUGH THIS”⠀ Stay strong and healthy! 🧘♂️⠀ ⠀ God bless you all 🙏🏻