Connettiti con noi

Europei Nazionali News

Belgio, infortunio per Mignolet: convocato Kaminski al suo posto
Advertisement

Europei Nazionali News

Croazia Spagna 1-2 LIVE: Pareggio di Azpilicueta, si riscatta Unai Simon

Europei Nazionali News

Francia Svizzera LIVE: sintesi, tabellino, moviola e cronaca del match

Azzurri Europei Nazionali News

Italia, nota FIGC: « Azzurri liberi di aderire alla campagna BLM, sosteniamo la loro scelta»

Europei Hanno Detto Nazionali

Vermaelen: «L'Italia sa creare tante palle gol. Sulla sfida del 2016...»

Europei Nazionali News

Croazia Spagna, papera incredibile di Simón e balcanici in vantaggio - VIDEO

Europei

Belgio, infortunio per Mignolet: convocato Kaminski al suo posto

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Oltre ad Hazard e De Bruyne il Belgio deve far fronte a un altro infortunio: Simon Mignolet ha abbandonato l’Europeo, convocato Kaminski

Altro infortunio in casa Belgio. Oltre a quelli di Eden Hazard e Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Martinez ha salutato anticipatamente il portiere Simon Mignolet.

Come riporta la Federcalcio belga, l’estremo difensore si è infortunato e verrà rimpiazzato da Kaminski.

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement