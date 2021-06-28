Belgio, infortunio per Mignolet: convocato Kaminski al suo posto

Altro infortunio in casa Belgio. Oltre a quelli di Eden Hazard e Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Martinez ha salutato anticipatamente il portiere Simon Mignolet.

Come riporta la Federcalcio belga, l’estremo difensore si è infortunato e verrà rimpiazzato da Kaminski.

UPDATE: @SMignolet has left the camp due to an injury. He will be replaced by @kaminski26. #DEVILTIME #EURO2020

— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 28, 2021