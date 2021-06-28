Europei
Belgio, infortunio per Mignolet: convocato Kaminski al suo posto
Oltre ad Hazard e De Bruyne il Belgio deve far fronte a un altro infortunio: Simon Mignolet ha abbandonato l’Europeo, convocato Kaminski
Altro infortunio in casa Belgio. Oltre a quelli di Eden Hazard e Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Martinez ha salutato anticipatamente il portiere Simon Mignolet.
Come riporta la Federcalcio belga, l’estremo difensore si è infortunato e verrà rimpiazzato da Kaminski.
UPDATE: @SMignolet has left the camp due to an injury. He will be replaced by @kaminski26. #DEVILTIME #EURO2020
— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 28, 2021