Benfica, ufficiale l’arrivo di Weigl dal Borussia Dortmund

Il Borussia Dortmund è attivo sul mercato e dopo l’acquisto di Haaland, libera uno spazio a centrocampo. Julian Weigl, centrocampista classe 1995, è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore del Benfica.

Julian Weigl è stato anche nel mirino dell’Inter, come alternativa ad Arturo Vidal. Weigl, in questo scorcio di stagione, ha disputato 13 gare con il Borussia Dortmund, mettendo a segno anche un gol.

Borussia Dortmund and @SLBenfica have agreed to terms on the transfer of Julian Weigl.

We thank Julian for his dedication and wish him the best of luck in Portugal! pic.twitter.com/TS7E0WGUSR

— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 31, 2019