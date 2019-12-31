Benfica, ufficiale l’arrivo di Weigl dal Borussia Dortmund

Redazione CalcioNews24
Il Benifca mette a segno un colpo importante per la sessione invernale: ufficiale l’arrivo di Julian Weigl del Borussia Dortmund

Il Borussia Dortmund è attivo sul mercato e dopo l’acquisto di Haaland, libera uno spazio a centrocampo. Julian Weigl, centrocampista classe 1995, è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore del Benfica.

Julian Weigl è stato anche nel mirino dell’Inter, come alternativa ad Arturo Vidal. Weigl, in questo scorcio di stagione, ha disputato 13 gare con il Borussia Dortmund, mettendo a segno anche un gol.