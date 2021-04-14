Connettiti con noi

Champions League Coppe Europee News

Borussia Dortmund Manchester City LIVE: sintesi, tabellino, moviola e cronaca del match
Advertisement

Champions League Coppe Europee Hanno Detto

Liverpool, Klopp sicuro: «Stasera rimonteremo il Real Madrid»

Champions League Coppe Europee News

Paura ad Anfield: lancio di oggetti contro il pullman del Real Madrid - VIDEO

Champions League

Champions League 2020/2021 su Mediaset in chiaro: tutte le partite

Calcio Streaming Champions League

Champions League in TV: programma, orari e dove vederla

Champions League Coppe Europee News

Formazioni ufficiali Liverpool Real Madrid: le scelte degli allenatori

Champions League

Borussia Dortmund Manchester City LIVE: sintesi, tabellino, moviola e cronaca del match

Avatar

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Al Signal Iduna Park, il match valido per il ritorno dei quarti della Champions League 2020/2021 tra Borussia Dortmund e Manchester City: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live

Al “Signal Iduna Park”, Borussia Dortmund e Manchester City si affrontano nel match valido per il ritorno dei quarti di Champions League 2020/21.

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA

Sintesi Borussia Dortmund Manchester City 0-0 MOVIOLA

Fischio d’inizio alle ore 21:00.

Migliore in campo: al termine del primo tempo PAGELLE

Borussia Dortmund Manchester City 0-0: risultato e tabellino

In attesa delle formazioni ufficiali.

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement