HIGHLIGHTS Genoa Juve: gol e azioni salienti del match

Gol e azioni salienti del match tra Genoa e Juve, valido per la 29ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20.
50′ Gol Dybala – Grande gol di Dybala che imbuca rientrando da destra
#Dybala with an amazing finish for #Juventus against #Genoa 0-1!
56′ Gol Ronaldo – Grandissimo gol dell’attaccante portoghese che dai 25 metri fredda Perin
mais quel but de Ronaldo sérieux
73′ Gol Douglas Costa – Rete splendia dell’esterno brasiliano che la mette all’incrocio
OHHHHH DOUGLAS COSTA EXCEPTIONNEL ! #GenoaJuve
76′ Gol Pinamonti – Ci prova il Genoa a riaprire la gara con un grande goal di Pinamonti
جنوى 1 × 3 يوفنتوس | هدددددددددددددددددف التقليص
ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
المتابعة للحساب الاساسي فقط : @Faster__Goal pic.twitter.com/omLHMHaE7z
