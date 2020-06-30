HIGHLIGHTS Genoa Juve: gol e azioni salienti del match

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-

Gol e azioni salienti del match valido per la 29ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20: highlights Genoa Juve

Gol e azioni salienti del match tra Genoa e Juve, valido per la 29ª giornata di Serie A 2019/20.

50′ Gol Dybala – Grande gol di Dybala che imbuca rientrando da destra

56′ Gol Ronaldo – Grandissimo gol dell’attaccante portoghese che dai 25 metri fredda Perin

73′ Gol Douglas Costa – Rete splendia dell’esterno brasiliano che la mette all’incrocio

76′ Gol Pinamonti – Ci prova il Genoa a riaprire la gara con un grande goal di Pinamonti