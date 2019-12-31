Inter, Lukaku: «Giocare qui era il mio sogno, amo Adriano»

Inter, Romelu Lukaku traccia un bilancio del suo decennio calcistico: ecco le parole dell’attaccante belga nerazzurro
Romelu Lukaku, attraverso il suo profilo Instagram, ha tracciato un bilancio sul suo decennio calcistico.
«L’Inter era un mio sogno da quando ero un bambino. Tutti voi ragazzi sapete che amo Adriano da quando ero bambino. Essere qui ora è una vera benedizione. Ai tifosi dico che è un onore indossare questa maglietta e giocare a San Siro. Ma per me i miei momenti preferiti sono il momento in cui posso condividere con mio fratello Jordan Lukaku».
Part2 representing @belgianreddevils at the @fifaworldcup was a great moment and the euro 2016 was nice to. Playing for my country and scoring at those tournaments its such a dope feeling. @inter was a dream of mine when i was a kid all of you guys know i love @adrianoimperador as a kid so being here now its a truly blessing we’re doing well but we have to keep giving everything we have. To the fans its an honour to where this shirt and play at san siro 🙏🏿 but to me my favourite moments are the moment i can share with my brother @jlukaku94 my right hand man the one who sees everything.. my biggest support and biggest critic at the same time. Nothing but love for you dawg ❤️. And also the birth of my babyboy but you guys know i aint gonna post that that’s personal 😂. This decade was full of emotions , ups and downs but that has been the story of my life. So enjoy the last year of 2019 and i wish you all happy and healthy 2020 🙏🏿💯