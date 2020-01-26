Morte Kobe Bryant, il cordoglio del Milan – FOTO

Il mondo è sotto choc per la notizia della morte di Kobe Bryant: ecco il ricordo del Milan pubblicato sui suoi profili social

La notizia della morte di Kobe Bryant ha scosso tutto il mondo. Un campione di tale calibro che ha scritto pagine della pallacanestro scomparso così prematuramente ha lasciato basiti qualsiasi appassionato di sport.

Il Milan, tramite il suo profilo Twitter, ha voluto ricordare il grande campione americano che era anche un grande tifoso rossonero.