Morte Kobe Bryant, il cordoglio del Milan – FOTO

La notizia della morte di Kobe Bryant ha scosso tutto il mondo. Un campione di tale calibro che ha scritto pagine della pallacanestro scomparso così prematuramente ha lasciato basiti qualsiasi appassionato di sport.

Il Milan, tramite il suo profilo Twitter, ha voluto ricordare il grande campione americano che era anche un grande tifoso rossonero.

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL

