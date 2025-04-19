Lecce News
Pagelle Lecce Como, i Top e i Flop del match
I top e i flop del match valido per la 33ª giornata del campionato di Serie A 2024/25: pagelle Lecce Como
TOP: Diao
FLOP: Gaspar
VOTI
LECCE (4-2-3-1): Falcone 6; Veiga 6, Baschirotto 5.5, Gaspar 5, Gallo 5.5; Coulibaly 6 (1’st Berisha 6), Ramadani 6 (34’st Rebic sv); Pierotti 5 (9’st N’Dri 5.5), Helgason 5.5 (9’st Pierret 6), Morente 6 (23’st Banda 5.5); Krstovic 5.
COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez 7; Vojvoda 6.5, Goldaniga 7, Kempf 6.5, Valle 6 (46’pt Moreno 6); Perrone 6.5 (37’st Engelhardt sv), Da Cunha 6.5; Ikoné 5.5 (23’st Strefezza 6.5), Paz 7 (37’st Caqueret sv), Diao 7.5; Douvikas 6 (37’st Gabrielloni sv).