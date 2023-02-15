Connettiti con noi

Formazioni ufficiali Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea, le scelte dei due allenatori

Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live

Dortmund, Terzic: «Chelsea? Sono cambiati tanto e sarà difficile decifrarli»

Borussia Dortmund, finalmente Haller! Primo gol dopo la malattia

Kehl (ds Borussia Dortmund): «Sarei più che felice se il ragazzo restasse a lungo con noi»

Alle 21.00 andrà in scena il match valido per l’ottavo di andata di Champions League tra Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali

Comunicate le formazioni ufficiali di Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea, ottavo di finale d’andata di Champions League.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-1-4-1): Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can; Brandt, Bellingham, Ozkan, Adeyemi; Haller. Allenatore: Edin Terzic.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Mudryk, Joao Felix, Ziyech; Havertz. Allenatore: Graham Potter.

