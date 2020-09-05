Milan, Björklund: «Orgoglioso di essere rossonero»

View this post on Instagram

I am very happy and proud to sign a 3 years contract with @acmilan ❤️🖤 Can’t wait to get started! A big thanks to my family how always are there for me and supports me through everything. You are the best! Of course thank you @malmo_ff for two great years. It has been an honor to play for the biggest club in Scandinavian! Also thank you @martindahlinmanagement for helping with this and much more!