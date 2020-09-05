Milan, Björklund: «Orgoglioso di essere rossonero»

Lukas Björklund, nuovo acquisto del Milan, ha espresso le proprie considerazioni su Instagram dopo la firma sul contratto.

«Sono veramente felice e orgoglioso di firmare un contratto di 3 anni con il Milan! Non vedo l’ora di cominciare! Un grande grazie va alla mia famiglia che è sempre stata al mio fianco e mi ha supportato attraverso tutte le difficoltà. Siete i migliori! Di certo un ringraziamento va anche al Malmo per questi due grandi anni. È stato un onore giocare per la migliore squadra scandinava!».