Milan, Yonghong Li sbarca su Twitter: «Tifoso rossonero a vita»

Dopo aver acquistato e perso il Milan in poco più di un anno, Yonghong Li ha approdato su Twitter dimostrando il suo amore per l’ex squadra: «Sarò un tifoso rossonero per tutta la vita. Sono così triste per come sta andando, se posso aiutare lo farò».

Ha spiegato di essere un tifoso milanista sin da piccolo, dato che il calcio italiano è stato il primo ad essere trasmesso in Cina. E sui problemi che ha incontrato: «Non siamo stati gli unici responsabili».

(1/8) I’m a lifelong fan of my beloved #Rossoneri (@acmilan), and their future matters to me today as much as it ever did. I’m so sad at the way things are going now. If there’s any way I can still help, I will. I want to talk and to listen. 🔴⚫#ACMILAN

— Yonghong Li (@YonghongLi69) November 19, 2019